Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Nandini changes her look to meet her sister; Sees Darsh with another girl

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is a remake of Bengali series Sanjher Baati. The show is very popular among the masses.

The makers of the Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha show are continuously bringing a lot of twists and turns in the show. It is only increasing the excitement among the audience. The show has taken an interesting turn when lead actors Darsh and Nandini parted ways. While Darsh has got his eyesight back but his family is under the impression that Nandini is dead. Rajvee presents Charmi as Nandini so that Darsh doesn't go through any stress and meanwhile Nandini is taking care of Vini.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Nandini gets to know about an attack on her sister Bansuri and she couldn't stop herself from seeing her. She goes in disguise so that no one sees her. But when she reached there she sees Darsh sitting with a lady. Nandini thinks she must be a doctor. But she saw Darsh and the other lady holding hands and this made her a little jealous. However, she controls herself and tells that she shouldn't care about it anymore and leaves.

Will Nandini and Darsh meet again? Will the family get to know that she is alive? Produced under Sonali and Amir's banner Full House Media, "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha" features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas. To note, the series is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sanjher Baati. The show is set in the Dwarika city of Gujurat. The story revolves around a blind man and how he meets his lady love.

Also Read: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Shobhit reveals his evil plans to family; Nadini meets with a deadly accident

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×