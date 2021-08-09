Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Nandini decides to never come back; Rajvee asks Darsh to re marry Charmi

In the current track of the popular show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, it is shown that Nandini has come to Darsh’s house because of Vinny. All the family members are shocked and happy to see her alive. They ask her to come back to live with the family. But Nandini blatantly declines them and says that they have blamed her enough for a lifetime. Hence, she will not come back at any cost.

Later, Darsh's father feels that hiding the truth from Darsh is wrong and they should tell the truth about Nandini to him. But Rajvee stops him and says that he might lose his eyesight because of the shock. But there is another major problem that the family needs to tackle, which is Charmi’s pregnancy. They are worried that Darsh will get to know about her pregnancy and that he is not the father of the child.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Rajvee comes up with a plan. She will be asking Darsh to marry Charmi again. Now Darsh feels that Charmi is Nandini. Hence, he agrees to the marriage and accepts her baby.