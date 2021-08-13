Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Nandini gets abducted and Darsh’s life is at stake

The show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ is headed for a major twist as Darsh is having doubts about Charmi. It is seen that Nandini is portraying herself as Ishani, but Darsh feels that he knows her very well and he senses that she is hiding something from him.

In another scene, it is shown that the Rawals are making preparations for the wedding of Darsh and Charmi. Shobhit tells her what she is doing is wrong and she should not marry Darsh. He asks her to tell the truth that she is not Nandini, but she denies it and says that she is not ready to make any more sacrifices for anyone.

Later it is shown that Nandini is abducted and the goons tell her that Darsh will also die very soon. Nandini takes efforts to free herself, and Shobhit arrives at the same time to save her.

It will be shown in the upcoming episode that Nandini rushes to save Darsh, but we do not know if she will be able to reach on time. It will also be seen that Darsh may come to know about the truth of Nandini. We will get to know in the future episode if Darsh will be able to expose Charmi and reunite with his love Nandini or will he marry Charmi.