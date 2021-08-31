Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Rajvee slaps Aatish; Darsh prepares and serves food for Nandini on Teej

In the recent episodes of the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, it is seen that Darsh and Nandini are coming closer to one another. In the previous episode, it was shown that Namrata had come to her home and told the family that her husband has hurt her. She also shows them the bruises. The family gets angry at her husband. Later, Nandini doubts about the injuries of Namrata as she holds an idol with her fractured hand.

It is seen that Charmi finds out the truth about Namrata and she makes her confess that she is lying to her family. Hence, Charmi asks her to assist her in getting rid of Nandini. Namrata agrees to help her as she also dislikes Nandini.

Later, Aatish visits Rawal's house with gifts for Namrata on the occasion of the Teej festival, but he is shocked when Darsh hits her, and Rajvee also slaps him. He tries speaking to Namrata, but she starts pretending as if he will hit her again. Then he got to know that Namrata had told the family that he had hit her. As he knows that all the allegations are false, Aatish tells the family that he is not scared of taking the matter to court and he will not give a divorce to her.

It is seen that the next day, Darsh had prepared food for Nandini on the special day of Teej and he also serves it on the plate for her. Seeing him care for Nandini, Charmi feels jealous and pushes the plate so that it falls down.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Shobhit tells Namrata that she can rely on him for anything she needs.