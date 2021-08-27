Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Rawals prepare to celebrate Rakshabandhan

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is getting more interesting after Darsh is released from jail. The mystery around the attempt to murder of Rajvee is finally out. Though the family believes that the real culprit was Gunn, who fell off the cliff, little do they know that the real mastermind is Charmi and she can go to any lengths to get rid of Nandini. Darsh and Nandini were enjoying a romantic moment when Charmi interrupted them. Later, the Rawals decide to celebrate Rakshabandhan.

But Charmi tells them that she will take care of everything. She also ignores Shobhit, who is confused and heartbroken. On one side, he just lost his wife and on the other, he got to know that Charmi is pregnant with his baby. Later we see that Darsh is cleaning his face in the washroom but calls for Nandini as there is no water. Charmi comes to help him, but Nandini stops her. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Namrata visits the Rawals for Rakshabandhan celebration, but the happy faces won't last long.

What was Namrata hiding? How will the family react to it? Also, how far will Charmi go to get closer to Darsh? Produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffar's banner Full House Media, the show features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas.

