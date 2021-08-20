Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Someone tries to kill Rajvee; Charmi might get caught

In the upcoming episode of the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, the show has a new twist as someone tries to kill Rajvee. But somehow, she escapes and survives but falls in to coma. Darsh is suspected of trying to kill Rajvee, hence the police arrest him.

Nandini is seen trying her best to get clues about the person who was real culprit. She is getting closer to finding the real culprit. She finds a bank receipt with the account belonging to some G Rakesh. Later it is seen that Charmi is talking to someone over the phone. The person asks her to destroy the evidences or he will ensure that she also gets caught by the police.

Nandini finds out that a named G Rakesh got injured in his head from a trophy. When she goes home, she finds out that the trophy that Darsh had received was broken. She saw blood stains on it and wants to take it to the police station. But Charmi stops her and tells her that the police officer is not good. So, she asks him to not take the trophy to him.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that everyone is waiting for the blood test reports. The police officer tells them that Charmi is the real master mind behind the plans.

We will get to know in later episode if Charmi will be caught or not. The show features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas, to name a few. The show airs on Star Plus.

