Amma Ariyathe, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Jithendran escapes from the hospital

As the episode starts, a doctor arrives at Jithendran’s room to check on him. As he does the check up on him, Jithendran gets hold of a scissor from his medical kit and stabs the doctor on his neck. Jithendran ties the nurse to the bed and he dresses up as the doctor. He slowly makes his way out of the room, wearing a face mask, avoiding contact with Police Officers guarding his room. Just as he makes his way out of the hospital, Dominic arrives. Dominic passes him without realising he is Jithendran, who takes the doctor’s car and escapes from the hospital.

Murthy is having his leisure time watching TV and Sachi informs him about Jithendran’s escape. Sachi admires Jithendran's capabilities to escape from any situation. Murthy tells him that he was worried all along, if Jithendran might reveal their names to the police. Sachi reminds him that he had already made the arrangements to kill Jithendran, if he wasn’t to escape from the police. Murthy then expresses his doubts whether Aleena is indeed Neeraja’s daughter as she is so keen on helping her. Sachi assures him, Aleena and Ambadi will be put to rest soon enough.

Dominic shouts at the police officer on guard duty as he learns about Jithendran’s escape. Dominic knows there is no use in shouting at him as the officer is keen on helping Sachi. Joseph confronts Dominic for letting Jithendran go. He reminds him how he insisted on finishing Jithendran right away rather than questioning him. He orders Dominic to take out Jithendran the next time he sees him.

Aleena is shocked as she learns about Jithendran’s escape and wonders how he managed to pull that off. Neeraja fears whether Jithendran might come after Aleena.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

