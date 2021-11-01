Amma Ariyathe, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Vineeth lashes out at Joe

Amma Ariyathe, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Vineeth lashes out at Joe
Amma Ariyathe, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Vineeth lashes out at Joe
Today’s episode starts with Ambadi training with his batch mates at the IPS training center at Hyderabad. Ambadi’s training commandant advises his batch mate Muthumaran to focus on training and put aside his homesickness. He disperses the trainees as he gives them a heads up about the senior commandant who will be at the camp next week. Ambadi advises Muthumaran to focus on his training. Meanwhile, Ambadi is followed by two of his female batch mates and one of them has her sights set on Ambadi since their training days at Mussoorie.

Ambadi is engaged in his training session and she keeps speaking to him. Her friend tells her, Ambadi would be already taken and she tells her she won’t let go of him that quick. Vineeth and Joe pass by Aparna and Vineeth doesn’t even care to look at her. Joe asks him if he didn’t see Aparna and Vineeth tells him he doesn’t want to. Joe decides to talk to Aparna as he sees her upset. Joe reminds Aparna that Vineeth too has stood many times desperately to talk to her, just like her. Aparna expresses her concern for her parents when they learn about her separation with Vineeth and Joe tells her she is only thinking about her parents.

Joe confronts Vineeth for ignoring Aparna and asks him to be little considerate. Vineeth is annoyed at Joe as he keeps vouching for Aparna. Aparna is consoled by Aleena and she reminds her Vineeth was in a similar situation, a while ago. Aparna doubts if Vineeth's decision to divorce her is part of his plans with Aleena. Aleena informs her there is no such plan and tells her she better start accepting the reality. Aparna talks about giving up her life if Vineeth decides to divorce her. Aleena doesn’t take it seriously but she starts worrying as Aparna tells her; she won’t be able to face her parents if Vineeth divorces her.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

