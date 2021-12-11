Amma Ariyathe, 11 December 2021, Written Update: Anupama conspires against Ambadi

As the episode starts, Aleena breaks down on seeing Ambadi’s condition. Peter tries to console her but Aleena is filled with rage for Ambadi’s training officer. Aleena tells him how she won’t tolerate anyone laying their hands on Ambadi. Peter asks her why she had the fight with Ambadi if she loved him so much. Aleena tells him how Anupama behaved with her while she visited him. Peter and Aleena vow to take Ambadi’s trainer to the court if he ever lays his hands on Ambadi again. Aleena informs Peter that Ambadi has already repaid his debts.

Anupama pays a visit to Narasimhan and tries to convince him that it was Ambadi who attacked him. Narasimhan refuses to accept the fact that a trainee managed to take him down and he tells Anupama; Ambadi will never be able to do that to him. He asks her not to bring this matter to him again. Ambadi has an arm-wrestling contest with some of his fellow cadets. Anupama and her friend walk in to see Ambadi victorious. Then he is challenged by Maran and Ambadi manages to defeat him too. After that, Narasimhan himself challenges Ambadi.

Ambadi is upset as to how he will go against his trainer and Narasimhan compels him to have a match with him. Ambadi manages to defeat him as well, and after the contest, he apologises to his trainer. Though annoyed by the defeat, Narasimhan tells him it’s fine. Ambadi’s fellow cadets raise him on their shoulders for his performance. Later, Anupama approaches Narasimhan and expresses her disinterest over Ambadi. Narasimhan tells her he just let Ambadi win, as he doesn’t want to see his cadets lose. As the episode ends, Anupama feels pity for Narasimhan.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

