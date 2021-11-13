Amma Ariyathe, 13 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama annoys Aleena

As the episode starts, the lady in whose house Jithendran is holed up in has a visitor. She opens the door to see that it’s her father, SP Joseph. He is home to check on his daughter and granddaughter. His daughter lies to him that her daughter is with her friend. Joseph asks her to take extra care about her daughter and informs her that Jithendran has been last seen around their housing colony. Joseph reminds his daughter how close he was with Mayor Sulekha and asks her to be cautious of the danger.

Later, Joseph meets DySP Dominick and discusses Jithendran's issue. Joseph informs Dominick how Jithendran was last seen around his daughter's housing colony and the former assures him that he has been conducting strong patrolling around the area. Joseph recalls his friendship with Sulekha and expresses his urge to arrest Jithendran. Dominick informs him of the support Jithendran has from the police department with the help of Sachi. Joseph assures him that he shall do his best to keep him in his position and wishes him good luck in the investigation.

Anupama sees Aleena waiting for Ambadi and she decides to provoke Aleena. Anupama tells Aleena that Ambadi has started showing interest towards an IPS officer rather than a random girl. Aleena fires back at her and tells her she isn’t an ordinary girl and she could have IPS or IAS if she wanted. Aleena asks Anupama if she expresses her ego of being an IPS officer. Aleena makes it clear that she is a proud person herself.

Ambadi is angered as he learns about Anupama’s encounter with Aleena. He expresses his contempt over her for her over-involvement in his life. Anupama reminds him that she has already taken an interest in him. Ambadi tells her she will never be able to fill Aleena’s shoes. As the episode ends, Anupama calls Ambadi for being in relation with Aleena who doesn’t have faith in him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

