Amma Ariyathe, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama reveals her plans to hurt Sachi

As the episode starts, Anupama walks into her room to see her friend watching the news about Sachi. She expresses her contempt towards Sachi and switches the TV off. Her friends ask her why she is so angry at him. She tells her she isn’t in a mood to talk about it but informs her that she became an IPS officer to teach him a lesson. She vows to hunt down everyone related to Sachi and informs her Ambadi’s relation with Sachi. Anupama reveals that she was after Ambadi just to take revenge.

Ambadi is busy in his training session and Anupama watches him with evil thoughts in her mind. She hurts her shoulder and Anupama takes care of her. He fixes her shoulder and asks her if it hurts. In her mind, Anupama tells herself that her soul has been hurt much more than her body.

Pangunni plans to visit Vineeth’s college to make sure he doesn’t interact with Aparna. Joe and Vineeth try their best to talk him out of it, but Pangunni sticks to his plan nonetheless. Vineeth and Joe arrive at the college and Pangunni accompanies them, despite their attempts to prevent it. Aparna approaches Vineeth and makes a request to talk to him in private. Vineeth informs his disinterest in it. Then, Pangunni annoys her before he decides to take a walk around the college. Aparna tells Joe Pangunni is the one who is turning Vineeth against her and Joe reminds her that she too is responsible for it.

Aparna decides to teach Pangunni a lesson and she informs the principal that a Stranger has entered the campus, who is misbehaving with the students. The principal informs the police. As the episode ends, Pangunni wonders what brought police to the campus and the principal points towards him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Amma Ariyathe, 13 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama annoys Aleena