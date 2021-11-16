Amma Ariyathe, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Dominick warns the doctor about Jithendran

As the episode starts, Pangunni runs away with his life as the police head towards him. The police chase him down and get hold of him. He begs them to let him go but police take him into custody. Aparna is delighted to see her plans work out. The Inspector thrashes Pangunni at the station and the latter tries his best to tell him they have mistaken him. Finally, Dominick arrives at the station and Pangunni pleads with him. Dominick asks the inspector to let him go, but gives Pangunni a warning before he leaves.

Dominick confronts the Inspector regarding his keen interests in helping Sachi. He asks him what has he done to capture Jithendran or find out the whereabouts of Sachi. Dominick then pays a visit to the SP Joseph’s daughter. He informs her that Jithendran is holed up somewhere around her housing colony and asks her to be cautious about him. He advises her to keep the doors and windows locked all the time. He also informs her that SP Joseph might come stay with her, when he is free.

The doctor informs Jithendran about the police patrolling around the house. She tells him that she won’t be able to keep the act for long. Jithendran reminds her that it’s her duty to keep him safe. He threatens to kill her daughter if the police ever come knocking at his door. Aparna returns home from college and Neeraja asks her why Vineeth hasn’t been visiting them for some time now. Aparna assures her; everything is fine between them. Neeraja calls Aleena to check on her and finds out that something is worrying her. As the episode ends, Aleena lies to her that it’s just she is missing the family.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

