Amma Ariyathe, 16 October 2021, Written Update: Aparna visits Vineeth’s house

As the episode starts, Ambadi tells Aleena that she hasn’t brought any hardship to his life, it is her who made him think he needed a girl in his life. Aleena asks him about his food habits while he’s on training and he tells her how he misses his mother’s food. Pangunni again tries to advise Vineeth and he asks him if he has ever spent a night with Aparna as husband and wife. Vineeth decides to invite Aparna to his house as he is provoked by his uncle.

Aparna is in a predicament as Vineeth requests her to come over to his house. She tries to reject his request, Neeraja grabs the phone from her and asks Vineeth if he wants to see Aparna. Neeraja assures him Aparna will be visiting him. Neeraja asks Aparna if she truly loves Vineeth and asks her to take good care of him for the love he has shown to the family.

Pangunni tells Vineeth that Aleena is indeed Neeraja’s daughter; born out of incest with Aleena’s father. He asks him not to be a fool like his father-in-law. Joe calls Vineeth and wishes him good luck to be a husband as he learns about Aparna’s visit. Aparna and Neeraja arrive at Vineeth’s home and Pangunni tells Vineeth it is time to prove his worth and asks him to be a proper husband.

Vineeth asks her if she is caring for him just to convince her mother and Aparna assures him that she is doing it out of love for him. Vineeth asks Aparna if she is willing to stay in his room for the night and Aparna tells him he can do as he pleases. As the episode ends, Vineeth hugs Aparna, who is delighted by it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

