Amma Ariyathe, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Subhadra makes a request to Neeraja

As the episode starts, we see that Aparna didn’t come home and it was Vineeth dreaming about it all along. Vineeth goes on to kiss Pangunni thinking it's Aparna. Pangunni pushes him away and Vineeth suddenly realises he was dreaming. Vineeth is uneasy as he realises what he did and Pangunni tells him he knows what’s in his mind.

He asks Vineeth to make use of the chance when Aparna arrives or these kind of things will affect his future. Pangunni vows to fix Vineeth’s future before he leaves and he also tells Vineeth to come to Singapore with his wife once all his problems are solved.

Aleena and Ambadi put aside their ego and admit their love for each other. Ambadi asks her why they are so reluctant to get married. Aleena tells him they will miss their love they have now if they are married. Aleena gets shy when she realises Peter was listening to her talking to Ambadi romantically. Peter takes the phone and tells Ambadi about how he caught her. After the call, Peter advises Aleena to get married as soon as possible especially in these uneasy times.

Aparna and Neeraja finally arrive at Vineeth’s house and Pangunni appreciates Neeraja for bringing Aparna. He gives Vineeth a hard time as he continues his blabbering. Subhadra takes Neeraja and Aparna into the house. Subhadra tells Neeraja about the priest’s requests and Neeraja too feels like her request is reasonable.

Neeraja discusses Subhadra’s request to let Vineeth and Aparna live like husband and wife, so that he shall become a father before he is 24. Aleena isn’t supportive of it and tells her that Vineeth should get a job first. As the episode ends, Neeraja expresses her concerns over Pangunni’s talks.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

