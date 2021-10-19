Amma Ariyathe, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Vineeth is upset with Aparna

As the episode starts, Aleena assures Neeraja that if Pangunni crosses his limits, Aparna will take care of it. Aparna arrives in her room to see Pangunni in her bed. She asks him why he is in her room and Pangunni tells her, it is his room and she shouldn’t be sleeping here. Pangunni somehow wants Aparna in Vineeth’s room and he tells Aparna to not even think of going to Subhadra’s room as she has already slept.

Aparna still wanders around Subhadra’s room as she isn’t willing to stay with Vineeth. Pangunni catches her and asks her to go to Vineeth’s room. Aparna is disgusted by Pangunni’s talks as he keeps telling her of his doubts about her.

Vineeth comes to the kitchen to get some water and Pangunni hands him over a glass of milk and asks him to share it with Aparna. Vineeth unwillingly takes the glass of milk and gives it to Aparna, who doesn’t bother to share it with him and drinks it.

Aparna isn’t willing to share bed with Vineeth and she decides to take the mat on the floor. Vineeth ends up sleeping on the mat, but he is upset as Aparna isn’t willing to share bed with him. Aparna is seen disgusted at her fate.

Joe calls Vineeth as he learns from Pangunni that Vineeth and Aparna spent a night together in the same room. Vineeth tries to tell him that nothing happened between them, but Joe doesn’t believe him.

Vineeth and Aparna visit the temple and the priest tells them about the consequences if they don’t become a parent soon enough. As the episode ends, Vineeth requests Aparna to consider the priest’s suggestions and Aparna expresses her disinterest in it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

