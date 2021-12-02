Amma Ariyathe, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Vineeth refuses to get along with Aparna

As the episode starts, Aleena, Aparna and Neeraja discusses what Jithendran’s next move might be. They put forward the opinion that he must taking treatment somewhere and once he recovers, he might go after Aleena. Aleena tells them that she is waiting for Jithendran to come to her so that she can kill him.

Aparna wonders how Aleena is so courageous. Aleena tells them, Jithendran might come after her loved ones as well. Neeraja asks them is that the reason Vineeth as been detached from them for a while now. Aleena tells her Aparna should be the reason for that.

Pangunni is afraid as he is all alone in his room. He is relived when Joe and Vineeth return to his room. Pangunni shouts at them for leaving him alone. Joe advises Pangunni it will be better for him if he returned to Singapore. Pangunni is worried that Jithendran might come after him as he was the one who blocked Jithendran’s multiple attacks on Aparna. Joe tells Vineeth that they should kill Jithendran by themselves, taking advantage of his weakened situation. Vineeth tells him they should be cautious about Jithendran after his escape from the hospital.

Aleena advises Aparna regarding her relationship with Vineeth. Meanwhile, Vineeth arrives at the hospital to check on Aleena. Neeraja advises Vineeth to take Aparna back to her home when he leaves. Later Vineeth informs Aparna he can’t do it but he shall arrange a rickshaw for her.

Sachi informs Murthy that Jithendran is being taken care of by his men. Murthy is worried about their future when Ambadi returns as a police officer. Sachi assures him that he has already made arrangements for it with Ambadi’s training office.

