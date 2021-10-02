Amma Ariyathe, 2 October 2021, Written Update: Neeraja is shocked at Aparna and Vineeth’s behaviour

As the episode starts, Mahadevan explains how Aleena considered Sulekha as her own grandmother. Neeraja tells Mahadevan that they all should be going on a trip to clear their minds. Neeraja conveys her wish to meet Aleena’s mother on their trip. Mahadevan doesn’t know what to say and he asks Neeraja what if there isn’t a mother like that and Aleena doesn’t want us to find out. Neeraja is upset about the fact that she still isn’t able to meet Aleena’s mother. Mahadevan asks Neeraja to go to college as she was supposed to in order to clear her mind.

Neeraja meets the college principal and they discuss the sad demise of her mother. Neeraja conveys her wish to conduct the program that was promised, as Sulekha wished to see it when she was alive.

Neeraja is shocked to see how Aparna and Vineeth are not having lunch together. She takes this matter to Mahadevan and Mahadevan doesn’t take it seriously. Neeraja tells Mahadevan how Aparna hasn’t accepted Vineeth as her husband yet, as their marriage was accidental.

While having lunch with Vineeth, Joe conveys his doubt whether Aleena is indeed Sulekha’s daughter. Vineeth says he has had that doubt and how he hopes Aparna will tell her all about it one day when things get sorted out between them. Joe doesn’t believe that is going to happen anytime soon.

Vineeth and Aparna discuss their situation and Vineeth asks her how long she plans to continue like and asks her if she could give him an assurance. Aparna makes it clear that she hasn’t been able to accept and she is not in mind set to make a decision regarding it. As the episode ends, Neeraja calls Aleena and asks her to come over to her house.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

