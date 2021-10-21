Amma Ariyathe, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Aparna crosses her limits

As the episode starts, Aparna suddenly wakes up from her sleep as Vineeth grabs her hands. She is in shock as she realizes when Vineeth was trying to take advantage of her. Vineeth awkwardly smiles at her as his plans get messed up. She is furious at Vineeth for what he did and pushes him to the floor. She repeatedly keeps telling him to get out of the room and Vineeth tries to explain himself to him.

As she opens the door, Vineeth begs her to keep her voice down so that his mother wouldn’t know. Subhadra comes out of her to see an enraged Aparna but she doesn’t realise what’s going on. Aparna asks Vineeth to call her parents and send her back home right away as she won’t stay with him any longer. Vineeth tries to explain himself to his mother.

Aparna tells Vineeth that everyone was feeling sympathetic to him for not having a father and he has shown the defects of not having a father. When Pangunni learns that Vineeth misbehaved with he lashes out at Aparna and asks her how can her husband misbehave with her. Aparna makes it clear she is in no mood to explain herself and she tries to leave the house as Subhadra tries to stop her. Aparna pushes Subhadra away and she knocks her head to the table.

Subhadra's head starts bleeding and Pangunni and Vineeth rushes her to her hospital. Pangunni asks Vineeth if he has had enough of Aparna or is he going to go after her even after all these. Vineeth tells her he will never forgive her for what she did today and Pangunni doesn’t believe him. Aparna is all alone back home and she panics as she realises it. As the episode ends, Jithendran arrives at Vineeth’s house.

