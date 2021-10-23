Amma Ariyathe, 23 October 2021, Written Update: Subhadra advices Vineeth

As the episode starts, Jithendran returns to his safe house. Sachi and Murthy learn about his failed attempt in kidnapping Aparna. Jithendran feels like Pangunni is the security guard arranged for Aparna and keeps running into him all the time. Sachi and Murthy advise him to focus on the work he is supposed to do and reminds him of the popularity he is receiving. Jithendran tells them he enjoys the news and he has his sights set on Aparna.

Subhadra tells Vineeth not to take any decision regarding Aparna based on Pangunni’s advice. Vineeth tells her, it isn't about Pangunni and reminds her what Aparna did to her. She advises Vineeth to think about Aparna’s family as they have already been through a lot. Vineeth tells her that Aparna should have thought about it. Vineeth makes it clear that he had enough of Aparna’s fake love for him.

Subhadra and Vineeth return from the hospital and Aparna rushes to see Subhadra. Vineeth pushes her away and asks her to stay away from his mother. Pangunni tries to tell them about his confrontation with Jithendran last night and Subhadra stops him. Pangunni tells her, Vineeth will be the next in line to get hurt if they don’t take care of it. Pangunni keeps insulting Aparna and Aparna gets emotional and asks Pangunni to stop judging her character.

Later, Vineeth approaches Aparna and asks her if she is ready to go back to her house. Aparna tries to explain herself and Vineeth tells her it is his fault that he thought her love was real. Vineeth makes it clear that he won’t stand by her any longer as she has hurt his mother and asks her to go back to her house. As the episode ends, Aparna is worried at the turn of events.

