Amma Ariyathe, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama wins her bet with Ambadi

As the episode starts, Aparna arrives outside the ICU and asks Neeraja when she will be able to meet Aleena. She is disappointed that Jithendran isn’t dead, even after such efforts from Aleena. Neeraja reminds her the type of person Jithendran is. Aparna tells Neeraja, Aleena’s courage is to be admired. Vineeth arrives and he asks Neeraja about Aleena's situation and Neeraja gives him an update. Neeraja asks Vineeth why he hasn’t been visiting them as of late and Vineeth lies to her that his studies are all messed up and he is making the effort to get them back on track.

Neeraja takes her leave and Aparna tries to talk to Vineeth. He tells her that his decision hasn’t changed and they will be divorced soon. Aparna promises him that her attitude towards him has changed but Vineeth tells her he last lost hope in their relationship.

Vineeth returns to the hostel and informs Pangunni about the developments. Pangunni is worried as he learns Jithendran isn’t dead yet, but he is delighted as he learns that Vineeth ignored Aparna.

As Ambadi calls his mother, Shankaran advises her not to tell Ambadi about Aleena’s situation as he might leave the training. Ambadi informs her about his disappointment on Aleena and tells his mother there is no need to call her anymore. Draupadi tries to vouch for Aleena, but Ambadi doesn’t listen to her.

Anupama pays a visit to Ambadi and asks him if he agrees to what she has been trying to tell him. Ambadi agrees that she has indeed won the bet. Later Anupama talks of having a relationship with him and Ambadi is annoyed at her.

Anupama informs her friend of her success in splitting up Ambadi and Aleena. and tells her that it’s time for her to get into Ambadi’s life, to take revenge on Sachi.

