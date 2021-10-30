Amma Ariyathe, 30 October 2021, Written Update: Aparna shocked at Vineeth's decision to divorce her

As the episode starts, Aparna recalls her conversation with Vineeth. Aleena walks in and informs her that she has good news for her. Aparna thinks Vineeth has accepted her apology, but she is shocked when Aleena tells her Vineeth has agreed to divorce her. Aparna fears what will happen to her mother when she learns about it and Aleena tells her this is what is wrong with her. She has always been loving just for the sake of her parents.

Aleena tells her that the only way she can fix it is to make Vineeth realise that her love is sincere. Aleena calls Ambadi and informs him about the turn of events. Ambadi tells Aleena that it will be a lesson for Aparna to learn. But Aleena is worried about how it will affect her mother and Ambadi reminds her about the responsibilities that Aparna has, as it’s her mother too. Ambadi calls Vineeth and tries to convince him to change his mind regarding Aparna, but he finds no success as Vineeth sticks to his decision.

Joe tries to vouch for Aparna and Vineeth asks him why he is keen on helping talking on her behalf. Joes asks Vineeth, when did he become such a stubborn person and Vineeth reminds him that Aparna made him such a person. Aparna is consoled by Aleena and she tells her that it was her mistake that she faked love for Vineeth even while she didn’t. Aparna gives Aleena her word that she truly loves him and Aleena tells her she isn’t the one who needs to be convinced.

Towards the end of the episode, Neeraja expresses her concerns over Vineeth’s attitude and Aleena assures her everything is fine between Vineeth and Aleena. Neeraja asks Aleena to request Vineeth to come and stay with them and Aleena manages to change her mind as she tells her Vineeth is busy with his exams.

