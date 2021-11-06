Amma Ariyathe, 6 November 2021, Written Update: Murthy plans to kill Rajini

As the episode starts, Sachi and Murthy recall the lives that they have destroyed. Sachi reminds Murthy how he killed a few of them, who he found to be a threat. He tells Murthy how he plans to do the same with the rest of them. Murthy is worried about Ambadi who is going through his IPS training. Sachi assures him that he too will be taken care of as he won’t be completing the training.

Aleena conveys her wish to visit Ambadi, as she is caught in the mess between Aparna and Vineeth. She also warns him about Vinayan’s case being investigated by Dominick. Ambadi tells her she is the reason he is becoming an IPS officer and he will come to salute her once he completes his training. Just as Ambadi goes through Aleena’s photo, Anu asks him if that is his lover. Ambadi learns that Anu has been listening to his call. Ambadi tells Anu, Aleena should be an example for them and he gives her a brief description of how they go together. She asks him if she will be mad at him for spending time with her and Ambadi assures her Aleena isn’t a girl like that.

Rajini meets Murthy on the road and she decides to confront him. Murthy asks her why she hasn’t been able to do anything against him till now. Rajini assures him he will get what he deserves when it’s the right time. Murthy is furious about his confrontation with Rajini and he requests Jithendran to take her out as soon as possible. Sachi asks him if it is a wise decision and Murthy tells him he is fed up with his wife. Rajini and Jithesh are having dinner and Jithesh expresses his admiration over Aleena. As the episode ends, Rajini warns Jithesh that her life isn’t safe and Jithendran sneaks into their house.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

