Amma Ariyathe, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Aparna invites Vineeth to her house

As the episode starts, Aleena expresses her sorrow as she won’t be able to see Ambadi till he returns. Peter reminds her how they all were forcing them to get married while Ambadi was here and he tells her Ambadi would have married her if it wasn’t for her stubbornness. Peter asks her if she wants to go to church and not lock herself in her room drowning in sorrow

Aleena breaks down as she reaches her room and she recalls the promise they made to each other. She calls Ambadi, but she is unable to reach him. She wonders how she will handle herself as she has already started missing him.

Rajini confronts Murthy and she demands him to transfer the ownership of the property they both purchased together to her name. Murthy denies it and reveals his plans to set up a new family with someone younger than her. Rajini promises her that his debts will be paid once Ambadi returns from IPS training.

Aparna calls Vineeth and asks him to come over to her house. Vineeth is delighted that he doesn’t even care when Joe tells him Aparna is just calling him to convince her mother. Vineeth hopes that they will be closer this way.

Vineeth arrives at Aparna's house and she happily invites him over. Neeraja is happy to see Vineeth and he tells her how she wanted him to stay with them. Surprisingly, Aparna asks Vineeth if he would like to join her father in his business.

Neeraja informs Aleena about Vineeth's arrival and Neeraja seems convinced about them. As the episode ends, Peter reminds Aleena, their act will only go on, as long as Vineeth plays along and they will be damned if he turns against Aparna.

