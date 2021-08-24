Amma Ariyathe, August 24, 2021, Written Update: Nanditha vows to find the truth

The episode starts with Subhadra telling Vineeth that she isn’t feeling like going home but it’s embarrassing to stay any further. Vineeth says he’s happy to see his mom’s smile as she is leaving. Subhadra goes to meet Aparna before she leaves. Subhadra sees Aparna and lets her know that she is leaving and asks her to visit them when she can.

Sachi vows to kill everyone to Murthy. He tells Murthy that he knows everything from jail. Murthy tells him only that SI is in their support and he too is about to be transferred. Sachi tells Murthy, Dominic only has SP Joseph’s support and the rest of them are with him. Sachi tells Murthy that they have to kill Mayor and Neeraja as soon as possible.

Draupadi tells Sulekha that it was a happy Onam. Shankaran reminds them that they didn’t get to see a ring exchange. Neeraja tells them they should do the ring exchange before Ambadi leaves. Ambadi promises that they will marry even without the ring exchange once his results come. Subhadra and Vineeth come down and say they are leaving and promise Sulekha that they will come for her 70th birthday.

Chitra and Rajini console Nanditha. Nanditha tells that Aleena is the reason for all this. When Rajini says that she doubts it, Chitra tells them that she thinks Ambadi is responsible for Vinaya’s death. Rajini asks them why the season for their hatred for Sachi and vows to find that out.

Rajini reminds Aleena that she only hated Vinaya after meeting Neeraja and asks her the reason for it. Peter tells Nanditha to go ask Murthy. As the episode ends, Aleena tells Nanditha that there’s a lot she doesn’t know and if she goes in search of it, she will end up hurting the ones she loves.

