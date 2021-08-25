Amma Ariyathe, August 25, 2021, Written Update: Neeraja reveals the truth

The episode starts with Rajini telling Aleena that she does understand that there is some connection with the novel and Sachi, Murthy and Vinayan, and that’s the reason for their fear for the novel. She tells Aleena how Nanditha thinks Aleena and Ambadi are behind Vinayan’s murder. Aleena tells her that they weren’t among the ones who wanted Vinayan dead that quickly. Rajini takes her leave saying she will find out the reason behind this.

Rajini asks Murthy the reason for their hatred towards Aleena and others. She also questions his part in the attack on Mahadevan; she tells him that she thinks they have some connection with the novel. Jithesh agrees to this. Rajini vows to find the sixteen-year-old girl that is being mentioned in the novel.

Akash tells Rajini that his father’s hatred for Neeraja is the reason that he couldn’t marry Aparna. He tells her how he and his mother had to leave his father because of Neeraja and he believes that Aleena too had a part to play in all this.

Rajini meets Neeraja and asks her the reason for her hatred for Vinayan and tells her how Vinayan told Akash about Neeraja’s disgusting past relations. Neeraja is infuriated by this and says that it is Sachi, Vinayan and Murthy, who have a past and it is them that is being mentioned in the novel. Rajini leaves saying she got what she was looking for.

Rajini tells Murthy that she knows he’s one of the three people that is being mentioned in the novel. She tells him that she is going to file a complaint against them and bring out the culprits. As the episode ends, she vows not to rest until justice is delivered to the victim of that novel.

