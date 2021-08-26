Amma Ariyathe, August 26, 2021, Written Update; Neeraja tries to surprise Aparna and Vineeth

The episode starts with Murthy asking Rajini whether she will send her son’s father to jail. She tells him it's better than knowing him as a rapist. She tells him that she won’t let this go and she will call a press meet and tell everyone their secrets and the court shall decide his fate.

Joe is shocked to see Neeraja in college; he runs to Aleena and informs about it. Aleena tries to stop Neeraja from seeing Aparna and Vineeth but she insists on seeing them. Neeraja finds Aleena and Vineeth sitting together at the canteen and serves them food. After she leaves, Vineeth tells Aparna that it is hard for him to act like this and asks her if she could show some love for his mother.

Neeraja tells Aleena that she was tempted to tell Rajini that Murthy is one of the three characters in the novel. Aleena is shocked by this and worries whether Rajini might make this issue public and take them to court.

Murthy lets Sachi know that Rajini knows about them and she is coming after them. Sachi is shocked by this and asks Murthy to kill his wife. He tells him its better to be in jail for his wife’s murder than letting the other case come out in open. Murthy tells Sachi how she used to treat him all his life and tells him that he has decided he will do it.

Aparna asks Vineeth not to come near her while she is with her friends. Vineeth reminds what he's been doing for her. As the episode ends, Aparna tells him that she might change in future but as of now she cannot love him any better.