Amma Ariyathe; August 27, 2021, Written Update: Murthy poisons Rajini’s food

The episode starts with Vineeth telling Aparna how hard it is for him to act like this in front of her parents and asks her if she will do the same for him if his mother was here. She tells him she will try to do the same in front of his mother, but she can’t show him anymore love than she already does.

Aleena worries that Rajini might make their secrets public and that will spoil Neeraja’s life. Peter tells her that she will somehow have to let Rajini know that the victim is Neeraja herself and this might prevent her from doing so. Aleena tells Peter how unfortunate it is that they themselves are revealing Neeraja’s story to others.

Neeraja tells Mahadevan how she had to disclose those things to Rajini because she questioned her character. Aparna overhears her parents planning to let Aparna go to Vineeth’s house and stay with him. Aparna jumps in and tells them that they have decided not to stay together till Vineeth finds a job.

Murthy waits for Rajini with food that he has poisoned. He asks Rajini to have food with him for one last time before she sends him to jail. She tells him she will have it alone, so Murthy leaves, asking her to have the food first. As Rajini is about to have food, Jithesh walks in to the table. As he’s about to have the food Murthy grabs his hand and asks him not to have it. Rajini realises that he’s poisoned the food. Jithesh and Rajini ask Murthy to get out of the house.

Murthy comes across a vehicle inspection led by Dominic. Dominic asks him where he is heading to this late at night and searches his vehicle. As the episode ends, Dominic lets Murthy go but wonders what he’s up to.

