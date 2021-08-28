Amma Ariyathe, August 28, 2021, Written Update; Aleena reveals the truth

Today’s episode starts with Aleena calling Rajini and asking her to meet in person. Jithesh is worried if his dad has done something wrong. He tells his mother to show some mercy to his father or he will end up without both parents. Rajini tells him that she is not worried about him anymore as he has changed a lot. She also asks him to show faith in Aleena as she is someone who stands for justice.

Aleena reveals to Rajini that the sixteen-year-old victim is Neeraja herself and in her unconscious state she gave birth to a child. Rajini is shocked to learn this and asks her where that child is now. Aleena again shocks her by saying she is standing right in front of her right now. Aleena tells her how she came to this place to take revenge on her mother and grandmother for leaving her to die and how she learned about the real culprits after coming here. She asks Rajini to keep this a secret as she fears what might happen to her mother after she learns these truths. Rajini promises Aleena that she will be with her through this fight and they will make the culprits suffer for what they did.

Aleena tells Ambadi that one of them is dead and the other two’s lives are spoiled just like they wanted and Ambadi feels they have to be ready for war as they will be after them. Aleena reminds him that they are not alone in this fight now.

Vineeth calls Aparna but she isn’t interested in talking to him. Joe asks Vineeth to man up and takes control of the situation instead of doing whatever she asks him to. As the episode ends Vineeth wonders what he can do.