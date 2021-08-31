Amma Ariyathe, August 31, 2021, Written Update: Chitra talks to Neeraja

The episode starts with Nandita who refuses to believe Rajini that her husband has wronged. Akash too tries to jump in and defend his father and Rajini and Chitra tries to remind Akash about the change in his father’s behaviour once the novel came out. Akash asks them what’s the need to take revenge after so many years. Rajini asks him what he would have done if it was his mother instead of Neeraja. Rajini tells them that they should consider themselves lucky that Vinayan is dead. Akash is infuriated by this and asks them to leave. As they leave, Rajini reminds her that one day Aleena's novel might be a movie and the world will know the truth.

Murthy tells Sachi who just got out of jail that he will be with him to fight against Neeraja as he has lost his son and wife now. As they both recall their past failures, Murthy reminds them that they will have to be careful from now on. Sachi plots to kill Neeraja and as he plans to hire someone to the deed, Murthy tells him that he will do it himself.

Chitra meets Ambadi and his mother and tells that she wants to meet Neeraja and apologise to her as she now knows the truths and she further asks where the child is now. At this time, Aleena arrives and she asks her the same question. Aleena assures that she is living proudly at a safe place. Chitra tells them all that she now realises what kind of person Sachi is.

Aleena takes Chitra to Neeraja and Chitra befriends her and tells her how she realizes that her husband has wronged. As the episode ends, Sachi arrives at his home to see his daughter staring down at him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

