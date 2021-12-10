Amma Ariyathe, December 10, 2021, Written Update: Aleena learns the truth about Ambadi

As the episode starts, Aleena explains why she couldn’t contact Ambadi as she was caught up in Reena’s situation. Draupadi tells how she couldn’t tell Ambadi about her situation as he would have left the training just to see her. Aleena asks her to call Ambadi so that she could talk to him and Draupadi refuses. She doesn’t tell her the actual reason and Aleena mistakes that Ambadi is still mad at her.

Anupama tells Ambadi about her meeting with Draupadi and Ambadi tells her whatever she heard is the truth. Anupama plans on annoying Aleena and her friend questions her plans. She expresses her doubts over whether Ambadi is even close to Sachi that she is so eager to hurt Ambadi to take revenge on Sachi. Anupama makes it clear that she has her sights set on Ambadi, no matter what.

Draupadi is worried whether Ambadi and Aleena’s silence might drive them apart. She tells Shankaran how unfortunate it is that they can’t inform them about each other’s situation. Shankaran curses whoever lays his hands on Ambadi as he heads towards Aleena to inform her about Ambadi’s situation.

Shankaran meets Aleena and informs her about Ambadi’s situation at the camp. Aleena is shocked as she learns that Ambadi is being beaten up by his trainer. Shankaran asks her not to be mad at Ambadi for not contacting her as he doesn’t wish for her to see his situation.

Aleena is heartbroken as she finally sees Ambadi’s face through video call. Ambadi has to cut the call as Anupama comes to his room. She asks him if he was scared Aleena might be upset, again, about seeing her with him. As the episode ends, Anupama leaves his room, all the while her mind is filled with hatred for Sachi.

