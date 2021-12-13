Amma Ariyathe, December 13, 2021, Written Update: Mahadevan pleads to Dominick for Ambadi

As the episode starts, Maran asks Ambadi if he was sure about defeating Narasimhan in that manner. Ambadi tells he doesn't let anyone win in a competition. Maran warns Ambadi that he will have to be cautious about Narasimhan and Ambadi informs him that he isn't afraid of him and he will face whatever happens next.

Sachi informs Naransimhan that he's pretty sure that it was Ambadi who attacked him but Narasimhan refuses to accept it. Sachi reminds him how important it is to take Ambadi out as soon as possible as he has already taken out one of them. He also plans to send Jithendran to aid him in taking out Ambadi. After the call, Sachi tells Murthy Ambadi and Aleena have to be taken out soon as they are too dangerous if they get together.

Aleena advises Ambadi to not have any more fights with his trainer. He asks her if she will be there to fight the case for him if he happens to create any issue and she assures him she will. Later Ambadi asks about Jithendran's situation and refuses to tell him the truth. Aleena and Ambadi worry about Vinayan's murder investigation and Ambadi assures Aleena that he will be there to take the case upon himself if anything goes wrong.

Dominick informs Mahadevan why he is forced to investigate Vinayan's murder. He reminds him how all the shreds of evidence are pointing towards Ambadi. He warns him about the consequences if another officer takes charge of the case. Mahadevan pleads to Dominick to leave Ambadi out of it and assures him that he shall go to jail instead.

Neeraja tells Aleena that she is pretty sure that Ambadi didn't murder Vinayan. She tells her she can't let the police arrest innocent Ambadi and she plans to visit Dominick. Aleena asks her why she wants to visit him and Neeraja tells her it's Sachi who needs to be in jail.

Aleena informs Peter about her concerns regarding Neeraja. She wonders what she might say to Dominick. Aleena tells Peter she will have to somehow save Ambadi, even if she has to go to jail for it.

As the episode ends, Aleena asks Neeraja what she is going to tell Dominick and she tells Aleena, Ambadi isn't the one who killed Vinayan.

