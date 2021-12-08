Amma Ariyathe, December 8, 2021, Written Update: Draupadi heartbroken at Ambadi’s condition

As the episode starts, Narasimhan questions Maran if Ambadi was with him all night. Maran tells him that he was, as Ambadi was really sick last night. Anupama asks Narasimhan what happened to his face and he lies that he fell down. Anupama’s friend asks her if Ambadi cursed him. Narasimhan checks out some other cadets, wondering who attacked him. He then gives the cadets another lesson that an IPS officer should never attack anyone from behind.

Maran comes back to his room after the training session and tells Ambadi he knows it is him who attacked Narasimhan. Ambadi doesn’t agree with him and tells him God gave Narasimhan what he deserved. Maran tells Ambadi that an IPS officer should never lie and finally, Ambadi tells him how he did it. Maran shakes his hand in admiration.

Anupama and her friend discuss the incident with Narasimhan and Anupama is sure that it was Ambadi who did it. Her friend asks her how Ambadi would do it in such a situation and Anupama tells him his uncle might have arranged an attack for him. Her friends warn her she might have the same fate if she goes against them and Anupama tells her she was already attacked by him, now it’s time for payback.

Sachi makes plans to kill Jithendran once he finishes his work. Murthy worries about how they will escape from these crimes and Sachi assures him these will fade away just like Sulekha’s murder.

Draupadi calls Ambadi and asks him to come on a video call. Ambadi tries his best to avoid it but he agrees, on her insistence. Draupadi breaks down in tears as she sees Ambadi’s wounds. She then makes plans with Shankaran to visit Ambadi immediately. Aleena and Peter discuss Aleena's situation with Ambadi. Peter asks her if she is worried about Anupama and Aleena tells him she isn’t as Ambadi isn’t a guy who would fall for a random girl.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

