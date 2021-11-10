Amma Ariyathe, November 10, 2021, Written Update: Anupama annoys Aleena

As the episode starts, Aleena recalls the demise of her grandmother. Her mind is filled with rage for Jithendran and she tells Peter about her wish to kill him. Peter reminds her they aren’t savage as him and have a lot of people to think about before making a move.

Aleena pays a surprise visit to Ambadi. The latter is out of words to describe his excitement as he sees her. Both Aleena and Ambadi are nervous about seeing each other after a while. Aleena tells Ambadi that he has shed some weight and Ambadi informs her of his rigorous training. Aleena discusses Aparna and Vineeth’s situation and Ambadi feels like Vineeth has all the right to do what he is doing. Aleena then talks about Jithendran’s encounter with Rajini and they wonder where Jithendran is now.

Later, we learn that Jithendran has found asylum in a policeman’s daughter's house. Jithendran scares a child that he has held hostage in the room that he is locked up in. Her mother informs Jithendran about police patrolling around the house and Jithendran tells her it’s the safest place for him.

Aleena goes back to get the things she brought for Ambadi and when she returns, she finds Anupama in Ambadi’s room. Anupama starts annoying Aleena with her talks. She asks Aleena to give her the achars and chutneys she brought with her as she is fed up with the food from the canteen. Aleena leaves in anger as Anupama starts boasting about their friendship.

Ambadi confronts Anupama for annoying Aleena and Anupama tells him she was just testing Aleena. Peter catches Aleena cursing Anupama. He assures her Ambadi would never do anything to hurt her and asks her to trust him. Aleena cools down after a while but she is still annoyed at Anupama. Pangunni wakes from his sleep to see a shadow lurking around his window. As the episode ends, Pangunni runs to Vineeth who is peacefully sleeping in his room.