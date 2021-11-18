Amma Ariyathe, November 17, 2021, Written Update: Anupama warns Ambadi of his future

As the episode starts, Neeraja decides to call Ambadi to clear her doubts regarding him and Aleena. Ambadi assures her that everything is fine between them and Neeraja is taken by surprise as she learns that Aleena is staying in his training camp.

After the call, Neeraja informs Aparna about Aleena's visit to Ambadi. She tells Aparna that there must have been an argument between them and asks Aparna if she had any with Vineeth. Aparna takes the opportunity to clear the air and tells Neeraja that she too is having a fight with Vineeth over a silly matter. Later, Neeraja talks about inviting Vineeth over and Aparna asks her not to, leaving Neeraja in doubt.

Ambadi calls Aleena but she doesn’t accept his calls. Meanwhile, Anupama shows up in his room. She mocks him for Aleena being mad at him just for seeing them together and asks him if she is the person that he was boasting about. Ambadi defends Aleena and tells her that it is her intrusiveness that annoyed Aleena and she wouldn’t get upset over such silly things.

Anupama asks Ambadi if he wishes to marry someone like her, who would only cause trouble in his life. Ambadi assures Anupama that he will never fall for her and asks her to quit trying. Anupama then puts up a bet with him that she will watch his life being ruined by Aleena and as she leaves, Ambadi starts making sense of Anupama’s words.

SP Joseph visits his daughter Rina, he then finds out that something is bothering his daughter but Rina manages to convince his father saying that she was just taken aback by Sulekha’s death. Joseph questions Rina to know if she has found anything unusual and Rina tries her best to assure him that she didn’t. Joseph advises Rina to be cautious. As the episode ends, Joseph takes another look at Rina in doubt before he leaves.

