Amma Ariyathe, November 2, 2021, Written Update: Vineeth is angry at Joe

Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
As the episode starts, Aleena gets a call from Ambadi just as she was waiting eagerly for his call. Ambadi reminds her how they had to be separated just as they were starting to acknowledge their love. Ambadi requests Aleena to come to his training camp and Aleena tells him he will think about it. Just as they are talking over the phone, Ambadi has a visitor in his room.

Ambadi opens the room to see that is his batchmate Anu. Ambadi asks her where her friend is and Anu tells him she wanted to see him alone. Anu asks Ambadi if he has loved anyone and Ambadi asks her to take a guess. Ambadi then asks her the same question and she tells him; she has a vacant slot and asks him if he would like to fill it.

Ambadi tells her that he has already given his heart to someone else and lists out the qualities of Aleena that attracted him. She calls Aleena an iron lady and tells Anu how bold she is. Anu has a hard time believing in Ambadi and thinks he is lying to get rid of her. Anu informs him that she will try her best to win his heart.

Anu later informs her friend about her conversation with Ambadi and she tells Anu she will have a hard time winning his heart as everyone around the camp if after Ambadi. Anu has a bet with her friend, as she brags about causing a rift between Ambadi and Aleena.

Aparna calls Vineeth but he refuses to take her call and Joe tries to pick the call. Vineeth is angered by his gesture and asks him to stay away from his issues with Aparna. Meanwhile, Pangunni arrives at their hostel and keeps telling them he will expose Aparna’s secret. Before leaving, Pangunni even doubts Joe’s relationship with Aparna. Towards the end of the episode, Pangunni arrives at Aparna’s house and so does Jithendran.

