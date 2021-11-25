Amma Ariyathe, November 25, 2021, Written Update: Reena lashes out at Aleena

As the episode starts, Neeraja feels like she should be visiting Reena as she is going through a tough time. Neeraja decides to call her instead as Aleena tells her she won’t be welcoming a visitor now. Neeraja doesn’t get to talk to her as Reena doesn’t pick her call. Ambadi tries to contact Aleena but she doesn’t pick his calls.

Aleena calls Reena and asks her if Laali has come back from Akhila’s house. Reena lashes out at Aleena and asks her to mind her own business. Aleena tells her that her unusual behavior is questionable and Reena reminds her that she has already made it clear to her that she isn’t willing to talk to her. Aleena tells Peter about Reena’s situation and he asks her what she will be able to do as Reena isn’t willing to interact with her.

Peter reminds her that Ambadi has been trying to contact her for some time and Aleena tells him she wants to handle Reena’s situation before she could engage in anything else. Peter warns Aleena that Jithendran was last seen around Reena’s house and Aleena informs him that she is waiting for a confrontation between her and Jithendran.

Aleena reaches Reena’s house and she insists on seeing Laali. Reena is really upset about Aleena’s behavior and she warns Aleena that she might spoil their good relationship. Just as they argue, Reena gets a call from Jithendran. As Reena attends the call, Aleena manages to get to the back door and keep it in an openable position so that she can sneak in later. Reena tells Aleena the call was from Akhila and Laali will be coming home in the evening. Aleena insists on staying till she returns but Reena ends up requesting Aleena to leave. As the episode ends, Aleena leaves the house and Reena closes the door as she leaves.

