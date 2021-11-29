Amma Ariyathe, November 29, 2021, Written Update: Neeraja learns about Aleena

As the episode starts, Peter calls Mahadevan and informs him about Aleena’s accident. Neeraja and Aparna are shocked to learn the news and Mahadevan informs them Neeraja has been hospitalized after he encounter with Jithendran. Neeraja and Aparna rush to the hospital and meet Peter outside the ICU. They ask them how these things happened and Peter informs them how Aleena was keen on helping Reena as Joseph was already taken aback by Sulekha’s death.

Peter informs them that she shot Jithendran and save Reena and her child. He tells them, she was fortunate enough that Dominick arrived at the scene and was able to hospitalize Aleena. Aparna recalls how Aleena was after Jithendran for while now. Peter tells them Aleena was only contained so far because of his insistence. The doctor come informs them that Aleena is recovering and Neeraja takes permission from him to meet Aleena.

Neeraja is heartbroken as she sees Aleena in the hospital bed. She asks her about her health condition Aleena expresses her regret for not being able to kill Jithendran. Neeraja tells her everyone is hoping to do the same. Aleena tells her how higher police officials and ministers visited her and appreciated her courage and all she asked them was to hang Jithendran. Neeraja reminds her many politicians are eagerly waiting to get Jithendran released as well.

Meanwhile, Jithendran is in his hospital bed, thinking about his encounter with Aleena. Draupadi learns about Aleena’s encounter with Jithendran from the news. Shankaran admires Aleena’s courage and Draupadi rushes to the hospital to see her. Vineeth informs Joe and Pangunni about Aleena. though they are shocked, they wonder, where Aleena’s courage comes from. Joe and Vineeth decide to visit Aleena. as the episode ends, Neeraja waits outside Aleena’s room, waiting for her to recover.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Amma Ariyathe, 27 November 2021, Written Update: Draupadi is worried about Aleena