Amma Ariyathe, November 8, 2021, Written Update: Jitesh and Jithendran's dreaded vis a vis

As the episode starts, Rajini expresses her fears to her son Jitesh. The latter vows to kill his father if anything happens to his mother. Jitesh asks her why they haven’t done anything about his father and Sachi yet. Rajini informs how she has been asked not to. Rajini makes sure that he doesn’t ask Aleena about these things. Meanwhile, Jithendran sneaks around the house looking for a way to get in.

Murthy is awaiting the news of his wife’s murder as Jithendran informs him that he reached his wife’s house. Sachi fears whether the police might come looking for them once Murthy’s wife is killed. Sachi fears if anything might happen to Jitesh if he comes between Jithendran and his mother. Murthy is upset and he asks Sachi to take him to a bar.

Jithendran manages to sneak into the house and enters Jitesh’s room in search of Rajini. He silently leaves and goes in search of Rajini but Jitesh is woken up as he hears some noises. Rajini is in her sleep and Jithendran stalks down his prey. Just as he was about to deliver a huge blow to her head with his hammer, Jitesh blocked his swing. The hammer drops on the floor and Rajini wakes up in shock to see her son and Jithendran brawling with each other. Jithendran delivers a blow to Jitesh's head and Rajini takes out her gun. He runs away and she manages to shoot him on his back. Rajini rushes to check on her son, who lays unconscious on the floor.

The next morning, Sachi and Murthy are shocked as they learn about the events from the news. Murthy is cursing his decision to send Jithendran after his wife. Murthy decides to check on his son despite Sachi’s warning. As the episode ends, Sachi is worried about Murthy’s departure.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

