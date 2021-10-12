Amma Ariyathe, October 12, 2021, Written Update: Jithendran sets eyes on Aparna

As the episode starts, Ambadi and Aleena continue their romantic phone call. Ambadi tells Aleena how Peter informed him about her breakdown as he left. Aleena admits to missing him while he’s gone. Vineeth calls Joe and informs him about the care he is getting from Aparna. Joe doesn’t take it seriously and tells him she is just acting for her parents. Vineeth tells him it isn’t like earlier and tells him his plans to visit the temple with Aparna.

Aparna and Vineeth happily leave for their temple visit together and reveal their plans to have lunch together. Mahadevan and Neeraja are delighted to see them both happy together. Mahadevan asks her if her doubts regarding them are cleared. Neeraja expresses her happiness over their changed behavior. Neeraja conveys her wish to conduct the college program and Mahadevan asks her if that is a good idea.

Vineeth and Aparna are at the temple and Joe pays them a visit to make sure, whether Vineeth was telling the truth. On seeing Aparna and Vineeth, Joe is convinced that Vineeth was telling him the truth. Aleena walks in to see Neeraja and Mahadevan being upset about the news of a killer who targets young girls. Neeraja tells them, he will be someone like Sachi and Murthy and they have to be killed just like Vinayan. Mahadevan questions Neeraja’s bold statement.

Jithendran informs Sachi and Murthy that he is the one that has been targeting young girls in the town. He tells them he is hungry tonight and reveals his plans to make Aparna his next prey. Murthy expresses his concern over Jithendran and Sachi promises to take him out as soon as his work is done. As the episode ends, Aleena notices a stranger’s shadow lurking around her window.