Amma Ariyathe, October 13, 2021, Written Update: Subhadra's new guest

As the episode starts, Aleena awakes Peter and tells him about the shadow she saw around her window. Aleena is sure that it is Jithendran and in an instant, she realizes he is the one who killed her grandmother and she tells Peter they should kill him. Peter asks her to be wise in such a situation and he stops Aleena from going out of the house. Aleena is worried about Neeraja’s family and Peter advises to inform them. Later, Aleena and Peter notice a danger sign that Jithendran left on their window.

Subhadra pays a visit to the temple and the priest informs her of his guru's findings when he went through Vineeth’s horoscope. He tells Subhadra that Vineeth will have to be a father before the age of twenty-four or else he is destined to live a lonely life. He reminds Subhadra about his previous prediction and also asks her to be cautious of the guests she will have for a while.

Subhadra’s brother Pankunni arrives from Singapore and he asks her to call him P. Unni from now on. She finds out about the strange circumstances in which Vineeth and Aparna got married. He tells Subhadra how his wife too didn’t love him and as it turned out his wife loved someone else. He believes that Aparna must be having an affair.

Pankunni visits Vineeth’s hostel and he meets Joe there. Joe informs him about Vineeth’s situation and the threat lurking around Aparna’s house. Pankunni mistakes it to be Akash (about whom he learned from Joe) and decides to visit Aparna home at night. Pankunni arrives at Aparna's house late at night and jumps over the gate. As the episode ends, Aparna is peacefully sleeping, and suddenly, she wakes up to see a shadow lurking around her window.

