Amma Ariyathe, October 15, 2021, Written Update: Pangunni confronts Neeraja & Mahadevan

As the episode starts, Pangunni tells Vineeth he isn’t aware of what’s happening in his wife’s family. Neeraja and Mahadevan discuss Pangunni's behavior and feel like he deserved a blow on his head as he isn’t normal in the first place. Pangunni confronts Neeraja and Mahadevan and asks them why Vineeth and Aparna are apart even after their marriage.

Mahadevan tells him that is an agreement that both families agreed to after their marriage. Pangunni tells them he really knows what kind of agreement that is and he won’t let that happen. Pangunni tells them he isn’t like Vineeth’s elder uncle and he cares about him and his mother, so he will be after them till he finds out what’s going on. Even after saying all these, he asks Neeraja if he could get some breakfast. As Neeraja leaves he advises Mahadevan to be careful about his wife.

Vineeth tells Aparna that he isn’t willing to go while Jithendran is lurking around her house, but he has to somehow get Pangunni back to his house. Aparna and Vineeth express their wish to kill Jithendran if he comes again.

Vineeth comes back to his house with Pangunni and he tells his mother all about Pangunni’s visit last night. Subhadra is worried as she learns about Jithendran’s visit last night. Pangunni tells Vineeth he isn’t realizing the real issue in his married life and Aparna would have lived with him if she was really interested in him. Vineeth is furious as Pangunni tells him it was Aparna’s secret lover who paid her a visit last night.

Aleena learns about the turn of events last night from Neeraja. She later calls Ambadi who is upset about Jithendran’s visit to their home. As the episode ends, Aleena recalls how strangely he came into her life.

Also Read: Amma Ariyathe, October 14, 2021, Written Update: Tete a tete between Pangunni & Jithendran