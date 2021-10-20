Amma Ariyathe, October 20, 2021, Written Update: Vineeth sneaks into Aparna's room

As the episode starts, Vineeth expresses his doubts about Aparna’s love for him as she is so reluctant to stay with him. Aparna reminds him that they are still students. Aleena advises Neeraja that she shouldn’t let Aparna and Vineeth become a parent based on some senseless predictions from the priest. He tells her they should be allowed only if Vineeth requests it and Aleena is of the opinion Vineeth wouldn’t make such a request. Neeraja expresses her concerns over Pangunni who always looks at Aparna with his doubts.

Pangunni continues his advice for Vineeth and Vineeth brags about spending the night with her in the same room. Pangunni sticks to his opinion that Aparna will leave him just like his wife left him and asks him to make a move before it's too late. Later, Joe calls Vineeth and asks him if he really spent the night with Aparna as he isn’t happy as he should be. Joe doesn’t believe Vineeth tells him and asks him to be done with Aparna if she still ignores him at college. Vineeth is upset as he listens to the advice.

Ambadi calls Aleena and they talk about the issues at Vineeth’s house. Ambadi feels like Vineeth should be aware that Aparna is faking love for him. After the call, Peter advises Aleena to take care of her own love life first, rather than advising Aparna.

Jithendran tells Sachi and Murthy his plans to visit Vineeth’s house. Murthy fears if he might create trouble for them and Sachi tells him, all they have to do is sit back and watch as he troubles Neeraja’s family. As Aparna falls asleep, Vineeth decides to sneak into her bed. He tries to touch her shoulder but backs down. As the episode ends, Vineeth musters up the courage to grab Aparna’s hands.