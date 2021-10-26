Amma Ariyathe, October 26, 2021, Written Update: Pangunni tries to reveal the truth to Neeraja

As the episode starts, Aleena questions Aparna regarding Subhadra's accident. Aleena notices that Aparna is nervous and asks her if she is trying to hide something from her. Aparna tells her that she is just upset as Jithendran visited her last night too and how Pangunni has been troubling her with his false acquisitions. Aleena advises her to be in touch with Vineeth’s family as they may be needing her help.

Neeraja visits Vineeth's house to check on his mother. He lies to her that his mother slipped in the bathroom. Neeraja finds that Vineeth is upset at something and she asks him if he is regretting the relationship with Aparna because of the troubles that follow her. Though Vineeth wanted to say that he does, he doesn’t open up.

Neeraja visits Subhadra and just as she tells her she slipped in the bathroom, Pangunni interferes and asks her if she is sure about that. As Pangunni starts blaming Aparna for Subhadra’s accident, Vineeth stops him. Neeraja wants to find out what he has to say and Vineeth lies that Pangunni is just doubting Aparna as he thinks she is the one who left soap water on the bathroom floor.

Subhadra manages to convince Neeraja that Pangunni is making up stories about Aparna. Just as Neeraja bids farewell to Vineeth, Pangunni again talks ill about Aparna. Pangunni and Neeraja engage in word of words as he starts accusing her of having an affair.

Neeraja returns home and asks Aparna if she is sure she isn’t involved in Subhadra’s accident in any manner. Aparna assures her that it was an accident as they are saying. Neeraja also reveals how strange Vineeth has been behaving today. As the episode ends, Aparna regrets her actions, as Vineeth still did what he could to keep her safe.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

