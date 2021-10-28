Amma Ariyathe, October 28, 2021, Written Update: Aparna in a fix

As the episode starts, Vineeth tells Ambadi that he has changed since his mother got hurt. Ambadi advises him to think properly before making any decision. Aparna is on her way to college and Mahadevan talks to her about moving in with Vineeth soon. He talks about handing over the business to Vineeth and Aparna tells him Vineeth won't be interested in that. Neeraja hands over the lunch to Aparna and tells her to give it to Vineeth and Joe. As she leaves, Mahadevan expresses his concerns over Aparna as she hasn’t been the same since she returned from Vineeth’s house.

Aparna gives Vineeth, the food that Neeraja prepared for him. Vineeth refuses to take it and asks Aparna to tell her mother not to pack food for him from now on. Vineeth tells her is fed up with playing dual roles in his. Aparna asks him how his mother is doing, Vineeth tells her there is no need for her to check on his mother. Aparna requests Aleena to somehow get Vineeth to have the lunch she brought and Aleena tells her she won’t be able to help her because it’s too late for her to express her love.

Neeraja calls Vineeth to know if he had the lunch she sent for him and he lies that he did. Joe is upset as he sees Vineeth’s changed attitude and he asks to reconsider his decision. Vineeth tells him that he shall talk to Aleena and make things clear or else he will talk to Aparna’s father and let him know that he is divorcing her.

Aleena and Aparna return to find out that Vineeth has again saved her. Neeraja plans to ask Subhadra to move in with them along with Vineeth. As the episode ends, Aparna expresses her concerns over it and tells Neeraja Vineeth won’t like it.