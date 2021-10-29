Amma Ariyathe, October 29, 2021, Written Update: Vineeth takes a strong stand

As the episode starts, Neeraja notices that Aparna is clearly upset about something and Aleena lies that they talked about their grandmother on their way back and that must have made her upset. Aleena reminds Aparna how Vineeth has always tried to keep her mother happy and tells her all she has done is making her even more upset.

She asks her why she had to fake love if she wanted to mess up things like this. Aleena reminds the things that she did at Vineeth’s house and how she was almost caught by Jithendran. Aparna tells him she wishes she was killed by Jithendran and Aleena tells her that death won’t be as easy as she thinks.

Aparna calls Vineeth, but he doesn’t attend her call. Ambadi calls Aleena and informs her how Vineeth’s attitude towards Aparna has changed. Ambadi shows his support for Vineeth. Aleena tells him how Aparna is the one who wants the relationship to go on. Ambadi tells her, then it will be a lesson for Aparna to learn from.

Vineeth and Joe come across Aparna on their morning walk. Aparna tries to explain herself and she apologizes for her action. Vineeth tells her he has had enough of her and tells her she can marry anyone she wants. Aparna tells him she isn’t faking love for him now. Vineeth tells her it’s too late and he has already made up his mind.

Later Vineeth informs Aleena about his decision. Aleena is shocked at his decision and she tries to tell him how Aparna has changed now. Aleena also expresses her concerns about Aparna’s parents. As the episode ends, Vineeth makes it clear that he has made up his mind and asks Aleena to tell Aparna to be ready for a mutual divorce.