Amma Ariyathe, October 4, 2021, Written Update: Neeraja confronts Aleena

As the episode starts, Aleena tells Peter that she is going to meet Neeraja. She recalls how healthy her grandmother was and she went all of a sudden. Peter tells Aleena that Neeraja hasn’t recovered from her mother’s demise and it is up to them to console her.

Neeraja asks Aleena how things are between Aparna and Vineeth and Aleena assures her everything is fine between them. Neeraja asks her if she saw them both having lunch together today and Aleena lies that she did. Neeraja reveals her visit to the college and how she got to see about their revealing behavior. Neeraja tells Aleena that she knows it is Aparna who isn’t getting along and she asks Aleena what is the point of living to see all these sufferings. Aleena assures her there is nothing to worry about.

Aleena takes this matter to Aparna and asks her to be more careful in handling the situation as her mother is already broken and she won’t be able to handle it. Aparna assures Aleena that she will console her mother and Aleena reminds her she should be accepting Vineeth as her husband or things will go out of her hand.

Aparna comes home and addresses the issues and she tells her how their friends tease them for being together all the time and that is the reason she didn’t have lunch with Vineeth today. Neeraja tells her she feels a little relieved now as she was worried about them.

Aleena asks Peter who might have killed Vinayan and Peter names Ambadi, Mahadevan, or Sulekha as his prime suspects. Anxious Aleena calls Ambadi to find out who the killer is and Shankaran sheds water on her plans. As the episode ends, Aleena is worried as to who might have killed Vinayan.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

