Amma Ariyathe, September 1, 2021, Written Update; Chitra and Samudhra leaves Sachi

The episode starts with Sachi coming back to house. Samudhra and Chitra are in no mood to welcome Sachi. They lash out at his face with the truth that they have learned about him. Chitra tells Sachi even his daughter isn’t safe with him. As Sachi grabs Chitra by her neck, Samudhra interferes and asks him to stay away from his mother. Sachi asks them both to leave the house. Chitra and Samudhra pack their bags and as they leave, Chitra reminds him how the world has turned on him now.

Ambadi delivers the good news of Sachi’s wife and daughter leaving him to Aleena. Ambadi tells Aleena that they can expect Sachi in his worst form, now that his family has left him and reminds Aleena, it will be better to get rid of them as soon as possible.

Sachi and Murthy remember how Vinayan had something to tell them the day he died and how happy he was on the phone. Murthy feels Ambadi is the one who did it and reminds Sachi, how he’s waiting to join IPS. Sachi tells Murthy that won’t happen and he has someone to make sure of that. Sachi informs Murthy that they have to be in hiding, as the guy he is bringing is a notorious one.

Aparna comes and asks Vineeth to call her mother and Joe tries to remind her that Vineeth too has a mother. As Aparna leaves, Joe tries to stop Vineeth from calling, but he doesn’t listen to him. After the call, Joe expresses his contempt for Aparna for not caring about Vineeth.

Peter sees Aleena praying early in the morning and asks her the reason for it. As the episode ends, she tells him she was praying for Ambadi as his results will come soon.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Amma Ariyathe, August 30, 2021, Written Update; Dominic doubts Ambadi