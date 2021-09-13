Amma Ariyathe, September 13, 2021, Written Update: Vineeth leaves Aparna’s house

As the episode starts, Aparna and Vineeth are saddened by the news about Subhadra and Aparna asks Vineeth what is the need for such superstitious rituals. Vineeth tells her that his mother is a god-fearing person and she believes it's best for them.

Vineeth decides to take a tour of the house as he recalls the other night’s incident. By this time, Aparna comes out of her room to her water and sees Vineeth and gets scared. As she screams, Neeraja and Mahadevan rush to her and see them both there. As they see Aparna and Vineeth together, they confirm that they both have been making attempts to see each other at night and it was Vineeth that Aparna saw the other night as well. They both try to explain that it wasn’t Vineeth that night but Neeraja and Mahadevan refuse to believe it.

The next day, Neeraja informs Aleena that it was Vineeth all along and they finally caught them last night. Aleena scolds Vineeth for scaring Aparna at night and he informs her, he will no longer stay in the house as everyone is refusing to believe him. Neeraja tries to stop him but he tells her that the truth will be revealed once he isn’t there in the house.

Vineeth then meets Ambadi and tells him that it wasn’t him last night or the other and someone indeed was there in the house. Ambadi feels that Vineeth is telling the truth. As the episode ends, Ambadi leaves and Vineeth reveals his plans to watch over Aparna's house tonight to know what’s going on.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

