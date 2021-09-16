Amma Ariyathe, September 16, 2021, Written Update: Vineeth learns about Jithendran

As the episode starts, Aleena describes the notorious background of Jithendran to Neeraja and Mahadevan. Mahadevan asks them when will they get rid of these people. Neeraja tells Aleena, she should tell her mom to come out in the open and put an end to this, or this will keep happening. The next moment she reconsiders the thought and asks Aleena if her mother will be ready for it. Mahadevan asks Neeraja, what she would do in such a situation and Neeraja tells them she isn’t strong enough to face these things.

Ambadi tells Vineeth and Joe about Narendran’s twin brother Jithendran. Joe advises Vineeth to stay away from Aparna’s house. Vineeth asks Ambadi why everyone is after Aparna’s family and Ambadi tells him, he’ll know all about it when the time is right or Aparna herself might reveal those things to him.

Neeraja and Mahadevan apologize to Vineeth for doubting him. Later Aleena comes in and does the same. They all discuss the threat of Jithendran and recall how far his brother got last time. Aleena tells Vineeth the house is under Police supervision, but Vineeth tells them they all will have to be more careful from now on.

Sulekha expresses her concerns over conducting her 70th birthday celebrations under such a critical situation. Aleena takes this matter to Neeraja and Mahadevan and Neeraja tells them they should be conducting this celebration as it’s an opportunity for everyone to gather. Neeraja talks about conducting Aleena’s engagement with Ambadi and she shies away from it. As the episode ends Neeraja asks Mahadevan if Aleena’s mother will come for her engagement.

