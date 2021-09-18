Amma Ariyathe, September 18, 2021, Written Update: Aleena consoles Vineeth

As the episode starts, Ambadi arrives at Neeraja’s house with his mother Draupadi along with Shankaran. Shankaran gives a big box of gift and tells Aleena they are planning to take her when they leave. As everyone laughs and jokes about it, Vineeth arrives with his mother and they too bring gifts for Sulekha. Subhadra expresses her fears on such joyous occasions. Shankaran tells everyone they have nothing to fear when they have Ambadi with them.

Murthy asks Sachi whether Jithendran’s plans will work. Sachi shows his confidence in Jithendran, but Murthy fears that his method of stalking the prey might get them all caught. Murthy tells Sachi they will be tortured in their jail because of the influence Neeraja and her people have and hope that doesn’t happen. Sachi tells him that he has officers who are loyal to him and they need not worry about it. He assures him it will be the end of Neeraja soon enough.

Neeraja along with Draupadi and Subhadra walks in to see Aleena and Aparna busy with putting makeup on Sulekha. Subhadra asks why Aleena is so close with the family. Neeraja tells her that Aleena considers them all as her family. In the talks, Neeraja tells her about the threat she and the rest of the family has.

Ambadi, Peter, Mahadevan and Shankaran begin their party with some liquor. Shankaran tells them he has been waiting for something like this for a long time. Aleena notices Vineeth staying away from celebrations and consoles him and asks him to be more involved in the celebrations. Vineeth tells her that she isn’t the one that should be consoling her all the time. As the episode ends, Aleena tells him to give Aparna some time and she will get adapted to the situation.

